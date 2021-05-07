Daughter of woman killed in head-on collision speaks out

Montgomery County – A Conroe woman is behind bars charged with murder and two counts of intoxicated assault after allegedly causing a crash that resulted in the death of one woman and the injury of two others.

According to authorities, Miriam Nohemi Hamilton was driving on FM 1484 near Miller Road on March 23 when she crashed head-on into the vehicle of Crystal Ann Walker, 44.

Walker, a mother of four, died on the scene.

Walker’s mother and sister were severely injured but survived the crash and her son walked away with just minor injuries.

“Day by day, it gets easier. That’s just what I keep telling myself,” said her daughter Sarah Walker.

Sarah describes her mom as a people person who got along with everyone and had a special relationship with her kids.

“I was really close to my mom. She was like my best friend,” said Sarah.

Hamilton is being held at the Montgomery County jail. Her attorney told KPRC 2 she never intended to hurt anyone.