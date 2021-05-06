PHOTOS: See Tomball ISD’s new 10,000-seat football stadium, community center set to open in August

TOMBALL, Texas – Tomball Independent School District’s new 10,000-seat football stadium and community center, budgeted for $48.5 million, are set to open in August, the district said.

The district says mechanical, electrical and plumbing crews have been busy on-site and interior walls on both levels of the community center are almost complete.

According to district officials, all construction on the stadium is almost complete as well and concourse paving under the seating area is 98% done. The scoreboard steel is completed and video panels are also going in.

The district said parking lots, curbs, and lights are almost finished and the entry stairs are ready for handrails.

Photo or rendering provided of Tomball ISD's new 10,000-seat football stadium and community center. (Tomball ISD)

