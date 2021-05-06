WATCH LIVE: Family of Joshua Johnson, Congressman Al Green meet with DA’s office following ‘no bill’ from grand jury

The family of Joshua Johnson and Congressman Al Green are set to meet with representatives from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Thursday.

The group will hold a press conference following the meeting.

Last week, a Harris County grand jury declined to indict a sheriff’s deputy in connection with the 2020 fatal shooting of Joshua Johnson. The Navy veteran was shot down the street from his parent’s home on East Ritter Circle on April 22.

The family said they believed that there was a “mountain of evidence” that should have resulted in criminal charges and continue to seek justice.

Richard and Wilhelmena Beary are the parents of Joshua Johnson. James Hudson is a family friend and serves as the family’s spokesperson.