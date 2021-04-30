Harris County grand jury declines to indict deputy in deadly shooting of Joshua Johnson

HOUSTON – A Harris County grand jury on Friday declined to indict a sheriff’s deputy in connection with the 2020 fatal shooting of Joshua Johnson.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said all evidence was presented to a grand jury from both parties and gave them the opportunity to come forward and testify. Ogg said the jury handed down a “no-bill,” declining to charge anyone with a crime.

“Every bit of evidence was presented to grand jurors for their consideration,” she said. “We left no stone unturned. A grand jury is the civilian review board of the justice system and they have the power of subpoena to review everything.”

Johnson, a Navy veteran, was shot down the street from his parent’s home on East Ritter Circle on April 22.

According to investigators, Johnson was shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy on the Gulf Coast Task Force who was on a stakeout for a suspect in a capital murder from October. Investigators said Johnson was watching the home of a hospitalized neighbor, who lived down the street from his parent’s home when Johnson approached the deputy’s unmarked vehicle.

Investigators said Johnson knocked on the window and showed the undercover deputy a flashlight and a BB gun. Investigators said words were exchanged and then the deputy, later identified as Tu Tran, a 12-year veteran of the HCSO, shot Johnson killing him.

The deputy was not wearing a body camera.