‘Burial by sea’: 300-pound gator hit, dragged for nearly a mile, then dumped into San Jacinto River

A driver is likely going to have to file a unique insurance claim after his vehicle was damaged when he hit and dragged a 10-foot gator in Montgomery County.

Anthony Jackson was driving the posted speed heading eastbound on the Grand Parkway around 3 a.m. Thursday. As he was crossing the San Jacinto Bridge, he hit a 300-pound gator that was in the road and dragged it under his vehicle for nearly a mile, according to authorities.

Jackson was not injured, but the gator did not survive the crash, officials said. It was loaded onto a wrecker while officials waited for a decision from the game warden about what to do with the body.

Ultimately, the game warden decided on a “burial by sea” and the gator’s body was dumped into the San Jacinto River.

A driver hit a 300-poound gator while driving over the San Jacinto Bridge Thursday, May 6, 2021. (KPRC 2)