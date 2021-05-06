2 men charged with murder after body found near Brazos River in Lake Jackson

Christopher Paul Lydic, 37, and James Doyle Britton, 44. were arrested and charged with murder Thursday in connection to a 2020 homicide in Lake Jackson.

Christopher Paul Lydic, 37, and James Doyle Britton, 44, were arrested and charged with murder Thursday in connection to a 2020 homicide in Lake Jackson.

On Nov. 22, 2020, police said they responded to a report of a body next to the edge of the water at the Brazos River.

The body was located under a bridge near the 1300 block of FM 2004.

Lake Jackson Police Department later identified the body as Cortney Bekaye Riley, 37, of Brazoria County.

Police said they ruled out natural death, due to the manner in which Riley was found and his injuries.

Lake Jackson Police Department Sgt. Roy Welch told KPRC 2 the manner of death was ruled as blunt force head trauma by the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.

However, Welch declined to say more citing the ongoing investigation.