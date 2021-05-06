15-year-old boy shot in face during home invasion in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face while trying to fight off an intruder during a home invasion in southeast Houston Wednesday, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened at 7236 Dahlia St. around 9:30 p.m.

Eastside officers are on a shooting at 7200 Dahlia St. One victim was transported to an area hospital. #hounews

CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 6, 2021

According to police, the teen was home alone when someone tried breaking into the home. When he tried fighting the intruder off, police said he was shot in his face.

Investigators said the teen was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said there is no information on a suspect yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.