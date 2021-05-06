Clear icon
Local News

1 dead, 4 injured after driver hits multiple people in Pinchy’s Tex-Mex parking lot, deputies say

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

KATY, Texas – One person is dead and four more people are injured after a driver struck multiple people in the parking lot of Pinchy’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Katy Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened at 1230 N. Mason Road around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, seven or eight people were arguing when the driver rammed into the group.

Investigators said one person was confirmed to be dead. Two others were transported to the hospital and two people were treated at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said the alleged driver fled the scene but later returned and was detained. Authorities are working to determine if the driver was drunk during the incident.

