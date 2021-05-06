1 dead, 4 injured after driver hits multiple people in Pinchy’s Tex-Mex parking lot, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

KATY, Texas – One person is dead and four more people are injured after a driver struck multiple people in the parking lot of Pinchy’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Katy Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened at 1230 N. Mason Road around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, seven or eight people were arguing when the driver rammed into the group.

At about 1 am, at a commercial center parking lot at 1230 N. Mason @ Katy Freeway, a driver struck several individuals. One individual has been confirmed deceased. Two others transported to hospitals & two more treated on scene. The alleged driver initially fled the scene, but pic.twitter.com/YEMmJBr2J9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 6, 2021

Investigators said one person was confirmed to be dead. Two others were transported to the hospital and two people were treated at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said the alleged driver fled the scene but later returned and was detained. Authorities are working to determine if the driver was drunk during the incident.