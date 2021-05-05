‘Will you be my chick to prom’: Watch the cutest Chick-Fil-A promoposal

HOUSTON – It’s prom season, and one senior is taking it to the next level this year -- Chick-Fil-A style.

A Houston-area teenager went all out with his promposal this season. The James E. Taylor High School senior asked his date to prom with a Chick-Fil-A billboard that read: “Sarah will you be my chick to prom?”

Ethan Ray said he got the idea while looking through TikTok.

“I saw someone do it and thought it would be a great idea since it’s my favorite restaurant,” Ethan said.

The soon-to-be graduate said he contacted the Chick-Fil-A on Mason Road in Katy through Instagram. He said the restaurant was more than happy to help him plan the promposal, and worked with him to set everything up.

Luckily, Ethan’s prom date said yes, so it looks like he will have a “chick” to take to the prom after all.