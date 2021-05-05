Man admits to breaking into Spring home to sexually assault woman, investigators say

SPRING, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies said he broke into a family’s home, intending to sexually assault a woman.

Elon Hosten, 34, has since been charged with burglary. He’s being held at the Harris County jail on a $25,000 bond.

On May 31, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in the 23600 block of Banquo Drive in Spring.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, told KPRC 2 that it was a normal Monday. She said her three younger children had just gone to school, her boyfriend was taking their pet to the groomer and her oldest daughter was getting ready for school.

The woman said she watched her boyfriend leave but that he did not lock the door after shutting it.

A short time later, the woman said she was in her bedroom on the phone with a friend when her daughter came in and locked the door.

“I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’” the mother recalled.

She said her daughter told her there was a stranger in their home. The daughter said she had seen his reflection in the mirror while she was brushing her teeth. She said the man told her to “keep quiet.”