5 undocumented people found during human smuggling investigation near Katy

KATY, Texas – Five undocumented people were found Wednesday during what investigators described as a possible human smuggling attempt near Katy.

A business owner at the scene on Vander Wilt Lane said he called authorities after noticing people outside of his business, worried that his business was being burglarized. Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office responded and secured the scene.

Tim Oberle, public affairs officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Homeland Security investigators also responded.

“Five undocumented individuals were found at the scene in what appears to be a suspected human smuggling attempt,” Oberle said in a written statement. “We cannot comment further on this case at this time as our investigation remains ongoing.”

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be blankets and small gas tank in the back of an open 18-wheeler parked at the scene. That truck was later towed from the scene by investigators.

Ad

This developing story will be updated.