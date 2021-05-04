Woman charged in connection to 2020 deadly shooting of 5-year-old boy, police say

Shapree Monique Stoneham, 29, has been charged with murder after being accused of opening fire at an apartment complex that led to the death of a 5-year-old boy on March 31, 2020, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A woman is still on the run after being charged in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy who was struck by a bullet while standing on the balcony of his west Houston home, according to Houston police.

On March 31, 2020, the boy was on the balcony of his home in the 8100 block of Richmond Avenue when he was struck by a bullet. Paramedics rushed him to Texas Children’s Hospital where he remained in critical condition after surgery until he died on April 6, police said.

Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, has been charged with murder after being accused of opening fire at the apartment complex. Investigators believe a fight at the complex happened earlier that day. In April 2020, Stoneham was named as a person of interest in the shooting but was later identified as the shooter, according to police.

Anyone with information on Stoneham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.