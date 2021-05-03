Video: 2 men rob customer at gunpoint in Burger King’s drive-thru; search for suspects underway

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in April.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for robbing a customer in a Burger King’s drive-thru.

Police said on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 3:30 a.m., the victim had just pulled up to a drive-thru at a restaurant in the 9000 block of Clinton.

The victim told officers two unidentified men suddenly appeared and one of them pointed a handgun at him and demanding that he get out of his vehicle. The victim told investigators that he put his hands up into the air and then exited the vehicle, at which time both of the suspects got in and sped off on Clinton.

According to investigators, an officer located the speeding vehicle a few moments later in the 11000 block of the East Freeway and attempted to stop the vehicle. Police said the suspects kept going and drove to the 6700 block of Bennington, where they got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers said they were not able to locate the suspects after setting a perimeter at the location.

Ad

The suspects’ descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1 description: Black male, 14 to 17 years old, blue pullover and blue jeans.

Suspect #2: Black male wearing a black pullover and black pants.