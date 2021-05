Officers surround a vehicle at a gas station in southwest Houston on May 3, 2021.

HOUSTON – Police are involved in a standoff Monday at a gas station in southwest Houston.

The incident was unfolding at Phillips 66 location at the corner of Gessner and the Southwest Freeway.

Houston police said in a tweet that an armed man is holed up in his vehicle and appears to be in crisis.

Negotiators are headed to the scene, police said.

This developing story will be updated.