LIVE: Congressman Al Green, family of Joshua Johnson respond after Grand Jury declines to indict deputy in connection with deadly shooting

HOUSTON – Congressman Al Green and the family of Joshua Johnson are expected to respond to the jury’s decision to not indict the deputy accused in Johnson’s death.

Green, along with Johnson’s parents and a family spokesperson are expected to be at the news conference scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Johnson, a Navy veteran, was shot down the street from his parent’s home on East Ritter Circle on April 22, 2020.

According to investigators, Johnson was shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who was on a stakeout for a suspect in a capital murder from October. Investigators said Johnson was watching the home of a hospitalized neighbor, who lived down the street from his parent’s home when Johnson approached the deputy’s unmarked vehicle.

Investigators said Johnson knocked on the window and showed the undercover deputy a flashlight and a BB gun. Investigators said words were exchanged and then the deputy, later identified as Tu Tran, a 12-year veteran of the HCSO, shot Johnson killing him.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said all evidence was presented to a grand jury from both parties and gave them the opportunity to come forward and testify. Ogg said the jury handed down a “no-bill,” declining to charge anyone with a crime.