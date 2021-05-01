Boil water notice issued for part of east Houston due to water line break

HOUSTON – A boil water notice was issued Friday for part of east Houston following a water line break.

According to a release, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI after the water line break around 3 a.m. Friday.

Officials are asking residents to not drink the water without boiling it for at least two minutes and letting it cool before consuming or using it. Officials said the city is currently restoring water pressure and residents should expect water system pressure to return to normal overnight.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 311.