The US Coast Guard is searching for a person Sunday in Matagorda Bay near the Colorado River.

Officials say five people in total were on the boat when it was hit by an object, which ejected all the passengers.

The coast guard says four of those people were rescued, and at least one person was killed in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.