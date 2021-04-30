VOTE: Two local ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalists

Teaching during this pandemic has been anything but easy.

From remote learning to hybrid learning then transitioning back to face-to-face instruction in the classroom, teachers have faced many obstacles.

But we are seeing so many educators rise to the challenge.

Six Texas teachers are being recognized for their work by being named ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalists.

The list was compiled by Teachers of Tomorrow, which offers alternative certification programs.

Two local teachers are finalists: Sarah Sutar from Fort Bend ISD and Jessica Aleman from Spring ISD.

The other finalists are Ernesto Jacinto from North East ISD, Natalie Parisi from Frisco ISD, Ruth Escorza Romero from Canutillo ISD, and Melissa Salas from Denton ISD.