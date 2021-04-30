Mostly Cloudy icon
5 things to do in Houston when the weather is lousy

Seismique
Seismique (ROGUES HOLLOW PROD.)

HOUSTON – Whether you’re trying to stay dry or get out of the heat, you can do so without sacrificing your amusement.

Houston is home to a variety of indoor attractions, perfect to visit on a bad weather day.

Here are 5 fun places to go when the weather puts a damper on your day:

Museums

The Houston Museum District includes 19 museums, ranging from fine arts and history to health and science.

Here’s a complete list of indoor museums to visit:

Asia Society of TexasBuffalo Soldiers National MuseumChildren’s Museum HoustonContemporary Arts Museum HoustonCzech Center Museum HoustonDiverseWorksHolocaust Museum HoustonHouston Center for Contemporary CraftHouston Center for PhotographyHouston Museum of African American CultureHouston Museum of Natural ScienceLawndale Art & Performance CenterMoody Center for the ArtsRothko ChapelThe Health MuseumThe Jung CenterThe Menil CollectionThe Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Arcades

