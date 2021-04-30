5 things to do in Houston when the weather is lousy

HOUSTON – Whether you’re trying to stay dry or get out of the heat, you can do so without sacrificing your amusement.

Houston is home to a variety of indoor attractions, perfect to visit on a bad weather day.

Here are 5 fun places to go when the weather puts a damper on your day:

Museums

The Houston Museum District includes 19 museums, ranging from fine arts and history to health and science.

Here’s a complete list of indoor museums to visit:

• Asia Society of Texas • Buffalo Soldiers National Museum • Children’s Museum Houston • Contemporary Arts Museum Houston • Czech Center Museum Houston • DiverseWorks • Holocaust Museum Houston • Houston Center for Contemporary Craft • Houston Center for Photography • Houston Museum of African American Culture • Houston Museum of Natural Science • Lawndale Art & Performance Center • Moody Center for the Arts • Rothko Chapel • The Health Museum • The Jung Center • The Menil Collection • The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Arcades