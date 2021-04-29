Walmart hidden clearance is a treasure hunt

HOUSTON – If you are a bargain hunter, you need to get on the Walmart hidden clearance bandwagon. Shoppers and influencers are posting videos and pictures all over social media of great deals they’re getting at Walmart by finding products on super steep discounts.

Kendall Motzny is “The Freebie Guy.” He said the premise of Walmart’s hidden clearance items is that store employees are not updating the price tags when products are marked down.

“You basically don’t trust the tag,” he explained.

When you download the Walmart app, you can use the built-in price scanner in the store to scan items. Shoppers are finding items as cheap as 3 cents!

Last year at the end of the Spring season, The Freebie Guy found dozens of bulbs in the garden center that were actually 3 cents each.

“I was able to get $250 worth of these bulbs and I paid like $2 for all of them,” The Freebie Guy recalled.

Making money from hidden clearance

Tomball bargain hunter Judy Lynn scours Walmarts for hidden clearance items that she then sells to make some extra money.