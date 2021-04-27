‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family pleads for justice two months after woman was killed in road rage shooting

HOUSTON – A Houston area family wants justice for a woman who was shot and killed during a road rage shooting.

Stacey Berghoff, 35, died in a shooting on Feb. 6, according to Houston police.

“She didn’t deserve to die like this,” said Suzie Woodard, Stacey’s mother.

Investigators said Stacey and a friend parked on Rayson Road to scavenge through discarded furniture that was left outside by residents.

A man arrived and confronted the woman about the parked vehicle. The argument escalated into a physical fight. Police said Stacey cut or stabbed the suspect to create separation between them.

Stacey got back into her car and left, but police said the suspect chased her in his truck, shot into her vehicle, and struck her near 8500 Rannie Rd.

“He needs to pay the consequences for what he’s done,” Woodard said. “I will be without my daughter forever.”

Stacey’s sister now has the vehicle and pointed out where one of the bullets struck.