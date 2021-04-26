Man charged after threatening to kill Houston-area motel worker, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after threatening to kill a staff member at a Houston area motel, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendrick Seymore has since been charged with making a terroristic threat.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a motel located in the 16500 block of the North Freeway.

Deputies said Seymore threatened to kill a staff member at the motel after getting into an argument with them.

Seymore was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond has been set at $100.