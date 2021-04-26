Houston named nation’s most diverse city, report says

A recent study found Houston, among three other Texas locations, to be one the most diverse cities in the nation.

Wallethub released its report on 2021′s Most Diverse Cities in the U.S., with Houston taking the No. 1 spot on its list.

According to Wallethub, its study explored socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious diversities for more than 500 of the largest cities in the U.S.

Houston found itself in the top 30 cities, ranking first overall.

Here’s a look at how the city ranked in each diversity category:

Socioeconomic Diversity: 96

Cultural Diversity: 31

Economic Diversity: 125

Household Diversity: 136

Religious Diversity: 53

Apart from Houston, Texas cities Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth also made the list, ranking fourth, eighth and 25th, respectively.

To see the complete list and how each city was ranked in the report, click here.