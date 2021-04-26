Cloudy icon
Lockdown lifted at HISD school following shooting outside convenience store

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – Houston police said a man was shot outside a convenience store on Houston’s south side Monday afternoon, and the situation prompted a lockdown at Albert Thomas Middle School.

The lockdown at the school -- located about a half-mile from the shooting -- has been lifted as of 12:53 p.m., HISD told KPRC 2.

The shooting happened in the 11402 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police said a man was shot in the leg by another man during an argument at 11:15 a.m.

