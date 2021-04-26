Lockdown lifted at HISD school following shooting outside convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police said a man was shot outside a convenience store on Houston’s south side Monday afternoon, and the situation prompted a lockdown at Albert Thomas Middle School.
The lockdown at the school -- located about a half-mile from the shooting -- has been lifted as of 12:53 p.m., HISD told KPRC 2.
Major assaults detectives are en route to the shooting of a male outside a convenience store at 11402 Martin Luther King Blvd.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 26, 2021
Preliminary info is one male was shot in the leg by another male during an argument about 11:15 am. No other information is known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/cr3CpH2SI5
The shooting happened in the 11402 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police said a man was shot in the leg by another man during an argument at 11:15 a.m.