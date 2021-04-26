Award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien to speak at UH-Downtown Class of 2021 virtual commencement

Broadcast journalist and executive producer Soledad O'Brien discusses "The War Comes Home - The New Battlefront" at AOL Studios In New York on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

The University of Houston-Downtown has announced that award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien will serve as the commencement speaker at the class of 2021′s virtual ceremony.

O’Brien, who has served as a reporter and producer for CNN, PBS, NBC, HBO and other major networks, will use her voice to inspire graduates during the University of Houston-Downtown’s 69th Commencement Ceremony happening May 15.

“Just as she has been a part of so many life-changing moments in our nation, (O’Brien) joins UHD for another significant event … our spring graduation,” UHD President Loren J. Blanchard said in a press release. “Her presence certainly adds to the excitement and energy of the upcoming commencement exercises, and I know her words will leave a lasting impression upon our graduates, their families and the rest of our UHD community.”

Ad

According to the release, O’Brien has earned critical praise and inspired speaking tours addressing race and social justice.

The award-winning journalist is also the of host the nationally syndicated public affairs program “Matter of Fact” which focuses on political and socioeconomic issues affecting America.

O’Brien will address the University of Houston-Downtown’s graduating class during the virtual commencement which will be streamed on both Facebook and YouTube.