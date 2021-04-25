Family hoping for break in case of 17-year-old shot, killed in Hitchcock

Beside the road at the entrance of Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, a small memorial grows as a family grieves.

“I did not get a chance to tell my son goodbye or even that I loved him one last time,” said the victim’s father Bobby Gilpin.

17-year-old Cody Gilpin was shot and killed here last week.

A police officer patrolling the park found his body not far away from his bike on Tuesday.

So far though, no suspects or even a motive in the case.

“Whenever I pulled up and they had pretty much confirmed that was our son. I felt like a cinder block at the bottom of my gut,” said Bobby Gilpin.

Her sister Amber Gilpin was also shocked.

“I couldn’t even explain to you what was going through my mind. It was just so sad and so hard to accept that,” she said.