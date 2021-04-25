1 killed in northwest Houston drive-by shooting that left car riddled with bullets

HOUSTON – A man was killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston that left the car he was driving riddled with bullets.

The shooting was reported about 12:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Golden Forest Drive, near Antoine Drive.

According to Houston police, the victim had come to an apartment complex on Golden Forest Drive to visit a friend. Police said that as he got out of the car, a black SUV pulled up and someone jumped out and fired more than a dozen shots at the victim.

“The victim tried to hide behind his vehicle when he saw the Escalade,” said Det. Dustin Crowder, of the Houston Police Department. “It looks like he may have known what was going to happen.”

Family members identified the victim as 27-year-old Deondre Perkins.

Deondre Perkins is seen in this undated photo shared by family members with KPRC 2 on April 25, 2021. (Family photo)

Police said they obtained surveillance video of the shooting and it appears to show two people were in the black SUV.

“It appears that there was two shooters based on the shell casings that we found,” Crowder said. “It appears the other shooter may have been in the vehicle as they drove off.”