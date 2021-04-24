Man dead after officer-involved shooting at washeteria in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG – Rosenberg police said there was a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

“The dispatch center received a call for service referencing a male that is said to have been discharging a firearm at individuals at the laundromat here in the 1700 block of 8th street,” said Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White.

Police later identified the man as Tory Casey, 41, of Rosenberg, Texas.

Witnesses said there was a man and a woman fighting around 6:15 p.m. inside the washeteria in the 1700 block of 8th street. Then witnesses said the situation continued to escalate.

According to witnesses, the man was shouting at a woman inside the washeteria. They believe the woman was the man’s girlfriend. Then, witnesses said the man had a gun and threatened to kill the woman and eventually others inside.

Witnesses told KPRC 2 the man said he was the devil. One witness said when the man ran outside he also ran and then the witness heard multiple gunshots. One witness said the man told the witness to come back so that he could be shot and killed. The witness did not know the man.

Ad

Rosenberg police said Texas DPS and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case. Three Rosenberg Police officers were placed on administrative leave.

“Officers immediately began giving verbal commands to this individual,” White said. “Unfortunately that suspect did not drop his weapon and officers discharged the firearms.”