2 arrested, 2 others wanted in connection with deadly shooting of 17-year-old in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting last year.

On Aug. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 9450 Woodfair Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Jesther Avila-Matute lying in a walkway with a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, Melvin Sanchez, 18, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Marvin Lazo, 17, has been charged with capital murder.

Authorities said two additional suspects, Mauricio Alfaro Hernandez and Edwin Jose Membreno Gibbons, are also charged with capital murder.

Police are still searching for both men.

Anyone with information about the shooting or on the whereabouts of Hernandez or Gibbons is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.