16-year-old accidentally shot to death by another teen playing with gun in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy is dead following a shooting that occurred inside of a vacant house Wednesday, Harris County Sherriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 12806 Flagstaff Lane around 1:18 p.m.

Deputies said four teenagers were inside of the home playing with a gun when it went off, accidentally shooting the teen.

The 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he later died, deputies said.

The teenager who accidentally shot the victim has been detained. The District Attorney’s office will determine if the teenager will face charges.