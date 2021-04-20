See the family of George Floyd’s emotional first reaction to guilty verdict for ex-cop Derek Chauvin

HOUSTON – It was a moment of relief for the family of George Floyd Tuesday afternoon.

The family watched from their Houston home where the jury found Minneapolis ex-cop Derek Chauvin guilty on all murder charges. Shouts could be heard and tears of join ran down the family’s faces as they watched the TV along with millions of others.

“I feel like heaven is standing on my shoulders. My brother got justice and that’s very rare and few, as many times this has happened to people of color. He didn’t deserve that,” Floyd’s older sibling said.

Watch the video player above for the full reaction and interview with KPRC 2′s Syan Rhodes. Follow Syan on Facebook.