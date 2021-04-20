Aldine ISD teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with former student

HOUSTON – An Aldine Independent School District teacher was arrested and charged after being accused of an improper relationship with a student in the Houston area.

Helen Page, a business teacher at the Aldine Ninth Grade School, is accused of having a relationship with a former student. Investigators said 49-year-old Page began communicating with the 15-year-old last summer. Investigators with the District Attorney’s Office found nude pictures during a forensic investigation of Page’s cellphone, which led to the felony charge of “improper relationship with a student” levied against her by prosecutors.

According to court documents, Page told investigators, “This was a huge mistake.”

Aldine ISD issued the following statement:

“Aldine ISD has been informed that a former staff member at Aldine Ninth Grade School has been charged with improper relationship with a student. This allegation was investigated by the district in January of 2021. The staff member was immediately removed from the school when the investigation began and resigned from the district on Feb. 5, 2021.

“The district turned over the investigation to the Aldine Police Department and charges were filed. Aldine ISD does not condone nor tolerate any employee who engages in inappropriate behavior. The safety and security of our students will continue to be of paramount importance to Aldine ISD.”