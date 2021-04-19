Tribute for honorary Freeport officer Abigail Arias held at NYC gala

HOUSTON – The tributes just keep coming from honorary Freeport police officer Abigail Arias.

The latest tribute came over the weekend in New York City. That’s where Officer 758 was honored with the Blue Lives Matter Inspiration Award.

Her family and several close family friends attended the star-studded gala.

You can help us honor Officer 758 by sharing a video of your child ringing the end-of-treatment bell, whether that’s in a hospital or at home. Just upload it to click2houston.com/bellsforabigail.