Shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said a shooting in north Houston Monday left two people dead and sent three others to the hospital. Now, officers are at two locations trying to find out what led to the shooting.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at a Whataburger located at 4545 North Freeway around 12:10 a.m.

Investigators said arriving units found a woman and man with gunshot wounds. Both were transported by ambulance in unknown conditions, police said.

Officers said they were also notified that there were other people shot down the street at 700 E. Whitney St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found three males shot. Two of those males were pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department, investigators said. One man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators said the Whataburger location has a white Buick with a visible gunshot through the window.

The Whitney Street location has a white Mercedes with a visible gunshot through the window as well, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.