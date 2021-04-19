Cinnamon rolls: These are the best Houston-area places for this tasty treat

Local News

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the most recommended Houston-area places for a great cinnamon roll, as discussed by KPRC 2 viewers.

Bonnie’s Donut

2047 W Main St A4, League City, TX 77573

Bread Man at Urban Harvest Farmers Market

2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027

Brookshire Brothers

403 US-90, Dayton, TX 77535

Cinnaholic!

3422 Business Center Dr Suite 134, Pearland, TX 77584

Cinnamon’s Bakery

13881 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Costco

Multiple locations

Decadent Dessert Bar Sugar Land

350 Promenade Way #500, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Goode Company

5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Hurts Donut

5801 Memorial Dr A, Houston, TX 77007

Kolache Bakery League City

908 E Main St, League City, TX 77573

Koala Kolache

14502 Spring Cypress Rd #300, Cypress, TX 77429

Kolache Shoppe

3945 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027

Morning’s Kolache

Multiple locations

Monument Inn

4406 Independence Pkwy, La Porte, TX 77571

The Nook Grill

1218 W Main St, Tomball, TX 77375

Penas Donuts and Diner

10555 Pearland Pkwy, Houston, TX 77089

Picnic Box Lunches

1928 Bissonnet St 77005

Red Top Bakery

6402 Louetta Rd #105, Spring, TX 77379

Three Brothers Bakery

Multiple locations.

River Oaks Donuts

3601 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027

Victory Pie Co.

32907 Tamina Rd, Magnolia, TX 77354

Weights and Measures

2808 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004

