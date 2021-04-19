Cinnamon rolls: These are the best Houston-area places for this tasty treat

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the most recommended Houston-area places for a great cinnamon roll, as discussed by KPRC 2 viewers.
2047 W Main St A4, League City, TX 77573
Bread Man at Urban Harvest Farmers Market
2752 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77027
403 US-90, Dayton, TX 77535
3422 Business Center Dr Suite 134, Pearland, TX 77584
13881 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478
Costco
Multiple locations
Decadent Dessert Bar Sugar Land
350 Promenade Way #500, Sugar Land, TX 77478
5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
5801 Memorial Dr A, Houston, TX 77007
908 E Main St, League City, TX 77573
14502 Spring Cypress Rd #300, Cypress, TX 77429
3945 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027
Morning’s Kolache
4406 Independence Pkwy, La Porte, TX 77571
1218 W Main St, Tomball, TX 77375
10555 Pearland Pkwy, Houston, TX 77089
1928 Bissonnet St 77005
6402 Louetta Rd #105, Spring, TX 77379
Three Brothers Bakery
3601 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
32907 Tamina Rd, Magnolia, TX 77354
2808 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004
