HOUSTON – Wet My Plant is opening a second location in Old Town Spring.

The indoor plant nursery is located at 26303 Preston Ave., Ste. C, Spring.

Wet My Plant offers a range of selection of tropical plants, cacti and succulents. It also features pots, planters, soil and fertilizers.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the nursery opened its first location at West Gray and Stanford in August 2020.