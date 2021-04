PEARLAND, Texas – Police said a person wielding a hammer forced his way into the back of a home in Pearland Saturday night and attacked two people inside.

The home invasion happened in the 2200 block of North Houston Avenue near East Plum Street at 10:35 p.m.

Police say during the hammer attack the homeowner managed to grab his gun and shoot the intruder multiple times.

Three people are in the hospital and their condition is unknown as of this writing.