24-year-old woman missing from southwest Houston, Texas EquuSearch says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a 24-year-old Alize Johnson, who was last seen in southwest Houston on Friday, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Officials said there is a high degree of concern for Johnson’s safety and well-being. She may be driving a red 2006 Ford Fusion sedan with Texas license plates MZY-8216, according to officials said.

Johnson is 5′ 5″ tall and about 120 pounds with brown eyes, per the missing person flier. She is described as a Black woman with long burgundy hair, a nose piercing on the right side, and the word “Gemini” tattooed on the lower right side of her stomach.

Officials said she doesn’t have any known mental or physical issues.

It is unknown what clothes Johnson was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to call HPD at (832) 394-1840 or the Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Officer’s Case #: 501952-21-R

TXEQ Case #: 21-2227