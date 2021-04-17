HHS closing north Houston facility for unaccompanied migrant children

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday all the migrant children at the North Houston facility will be immediately unified with sponsors or transferred to an appropriate ORR facility.

According to the department, almost 130 of the 450 girls on-site already have plans to be unified with a sponsor. While the department will continue working with interagency partners to unify the children with a sponsor.

HHS said the children being transferred are being moved to ensure continuity of care under conditions that meet our strict standards of care in ORR state-licensed shelters, the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility or Emergency Intake Sites where beds have become available.

According to the department, the Houston facility and other emergency intake sites are intended for temporary use. The Houston facility was initially opened on April 1.

“We welcome the statement that some of the girls are being reunited with their families immediately and that this center which to us was sub-par is closing. Unfortunately at this moment, we have more questions than answers,” said Cesar Espinosa, the Executive Director of FIEL. “1. Was the events that unfolded the night of April 16 a trigger to the closing of this center. 2. How many girls will be reunited with their family members immediately. 3. Where will these children be sent to next? Our mission remains the same. We want to continue to put emphasis on children being reunited with their families not suffering more in detention centers.”