First round of migrant children arrive at new Houston shelter

HOUSTON – The first bus carrying unaccompanied migrant children arrived at a facility in north Houston Friday evening, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee told KPRC 2.

Jackson Lee said there were dozens on board but did not have an exact number.

The vehicle pulled into the building during the 6 p.m. as officers watched. However, the bus was then out of view of our camera. Shortly before 8 p.m., the bus backed out and left the facility.

The National Association of Christian Churches is serving as an emergency intake site with room for 500 children. The site will provide sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry and access to medical services.

Jackson Lee said more children are on the way to the North Houston facility, which is for girls.

It’s unclear exactly when they will arrive.

The congresswoman said the process takes time because the children are coming from a combination of different facilities at the border.