Crash that killed 1 near Bush Airport rooted in domestic dispute that led to chase, police say

Police investigate a fatal crash near George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on April 16, 2021.

HOUSTON – A crash that killed one person Friday near Bush Airport stemmed from a domestic disturbance, according to police.

The crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. on Lee Road near FM 1960.

According to Houston police, a boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument at their home. The girlfriend left the house in a vehicle and the boyfriend began chasing her in another vehicle, police said.

Police said the boyfriend rammed his vehicle into the back of his girlfriend’s vehicle before hitting another vehicle head-on.

The boyfriend was killed in the crash. His identity has not been released.

Neither the girlfriend nor the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured.

Lee Road remains closed while authorities investigate the crash.

Officials said both FM 1960 and Will Clayton Parkway remain open for airport traffic.

This developing story will be updated.