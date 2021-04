Sheets are placed over a vehicle where two people were found dead in southeast Houston on April 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – Two people were found dead Thursday after reports of a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

The shooting was reported about noon on Broadway Street, near Bellfort Avenue.

According to Houston police, officers arrived at the scene and found the body of two males.

Investigators said witnesses reported seeing four vehicles fleeing the scene after the shooting.

This developing story will be updated.