Deputy shoots, kills knife-wielding man in northeast Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – Authorities from multiple agencies are investigating after they said a knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a deputy in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

Investigators said a woman called police around 12:40 a.m. saying her husband was having a mental health crisis at their home in the 5900 block of Sunflower Prairie Court.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, authorities said he requested the man be admitted to a mental health unit, but there wasn’t one available.

Authorities said the man, who is believed to be 46 years old, confronted the deputy at the front door with a knife. The deputy said he asked the man to put down the knife, but he refused.

“The suspect aggressively approached our deputy,” Assistant Chief Mike Lee with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. “The deputy and the subject retreated a number of yards out into the street. The deputy attempted to use his taser on the subject that was still armed with a knife. The taser was not effective at that time. At that time, our deputy discharged his weapon a number of times, striking the suspect.”

The deputy was not hurt during the incident.

Authorities said they have been called to the home for mental health crises in the past, and the most recent visit was last Thursday.