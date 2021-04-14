Attorney for suspect in Bryan shooting says bullying may have led up to rampage

BRYAN, Texas – The attorney representing the suspect in a deadly shooting in the Bryan area is offering new details as to what may have led up to the incident.

The attorney for 27-year-old Larry Bollin, a former employee at Kent Moore Cabinets where the shooting happened, said his client had been harassed at work. The attorney said constant bullying may have been what led up to Thursday’s shooting that left one person dead and others injured.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said the shooting took place about 2:30 p.m. in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets. He said that by the time authorities arrived, Bollin was gone. He was later found and arrested after opening fire on a trooper who had located him.

The trooper was reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Employee, Marc Barron, said he saw Bollin often at work and described him as quiet and that no one expected this could happen.

“Nobody expected for this stuff to happen, you see him every day ... quiet ... offering to buy people food,” Barron said.

Bollin is facing a murder charge and five counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident. His bond was set at $1 million.