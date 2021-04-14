An immersive Dr. Seuss experience is coming to Houston

The Dr. Seuss Experience is making its way to Houston.

The new exhibition inspired by the work of Dr. Seuss is set to open May 15 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The immersive attraction that takes visitors into the world of Dr. Suess features nine interactive installations inspired by storybooks including “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax,” and more.

The experience, which originally opened in Toronto in 2019, is predicted by Buzzfeed to be the next big Instagram trend.

For visitors looking to capture the perfect picture, a limited quantity of “Super-Stoo-Pendou” tickets are available for purchase. This ticket type allows visitors to enjoy the experience during a designated time, without the crowds .

Tickets go on sale on April 17 at www.experienceseuss.com.

According to its website, the Dr. Seuss Experience will operate in compliance with state and local COVID-19 protocols.

Visitors will be required to undergo a temperature check upon arrival and wear a face mask throughout the duration of their visit.