Sprouts store manager shot during robbery at Spring store

Spring – A Sprouts store manager is recovering after being shot during a robbery in Spring, deputies said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at the Sprouts located at 20707 Kuykendahl Road on Sunday, April 11.

Video surveillance of the robbery shows two men entering the store wearing dark-colored hoodies, shorts and face masks.

Shortly after entering the store, the two suspects ordered the store clerk to open the register and the two men began to steal the money.

Deputies said the manager attempted to intervene, but one of the suspects shot him and then they fled on foot.

“If you recognize these suspects or have any information pertaining to this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.