Ask 2: Why are we compared to a herd? We are not cows. I am a human.

Question: Why are we compared to a herd? We are not cows. I am a human.

Answer: According to an academic article by Oxford University, the term “herd immunity” was coined nearly a century ago to describe the proportion of immune individuals among a population that would achieve a decline in infections.

While the word “herd” is commonly associated with livestock, it can also be used in reference to a group of people moving in a particular direction.

In this instance, the word is being used as the global population works together to achieve immunity against COVID-19.

