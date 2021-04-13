Arson investigation underway after house fire in southwest Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to see if a fire that caused damage to a home in southwest Harris County Tuesday was started intentionally.

Officials said the fire broke out at a home located in the 14000 block of Berrington Drive around 9:40 p.m.

When volunteer firefighters arrived at the scene, investigators said heavy flames were coming out of the bedroom on the first story at the front of the house. Officials said there were also flames in the hallway and in the attic.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire in 15-20 minutes. All the people that were in the home (at least three occupants) made it out safely, firefighters said. According to investigators, multiple people with disabilities live at the home with their caretaker.

Harris County fire marshals said they are still investigating what caused the blaze and one person was detained for questioning since arson is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.