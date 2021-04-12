Local News

Firefighters work to put out industrial fire near Magnolia

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Montgomery County firefighters are working to put out an industrial fire near Magnolia.

Firefighters said the blaze started at CETCO Resources located at FM 149.

Officials said there are no reports of injuries and the fire is contained to the site.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

