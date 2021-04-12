Firefighters work to put out industrial fire near Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Montgomery County firefighters are working to put out an industrial fire near Magnolia.

Firefighters said the blaze started at CETCO Resources located at FM 149.

Fire crews have isolated burning fuels by valving off equipment and HazMat team is on site monitoring as remaining fuel burns out. Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i0XzgnaJwk — MCFMO (@MCfiremarshal) April 12, 2021

Officials said there are no reports of injuries and the fire is contained to the site.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.