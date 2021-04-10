Woman injured in N Harris County house fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person is in critical condition after flames ripped through a residence in North Harris County overnight, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. at a home in the 5300 block of Theall Road. When crews arrived, they observed fire and smoke coming from the right side of the home.

During their primary search of the residence, firefighters found one victim, an elderly woman who sustained burns from her head to her torso. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

No one else was inside the home when the fire broke out.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.